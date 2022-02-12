Indian smartwatch market sees 274% growth in 2021: Noise and Boat secure top positions

The demand for smart wearable devices that can track the vitals of users has been on the rise in India. Especially after the COVID pandemic, the affordable smartwatch market with features like blood oxygen and heart rate monitors has grown significantly. While it use to be dominated by big players like Fitbit, Indian companies like Noise are leading the market now, with an extensive lineup of smartwatches priced aggressively.

According to a report by Counterpoint, Indian companies hold over 75% of the smartwatch market shipments in the country. While Noise led the market throughout 2021, Boat captures the top place in the last quarter of 2021. Apart from this, there are about 80 brands in the Indian smartwatch market, 10 out of which have entered in 2021 itself. For the top companies, about 78% of the orders come from online channels, where e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon contribute about 48% and 43% respectively.

Top smartwatch brands in India - 2021

In 2021, Noise captures about 27% of the Indian smartwatch market. The research firm reveals that four out of the top 10 smartwatch models sold in India were from Noise.

At second place comes a company that held about 6% market share in Q4 2020 but jumped up to 28% in Q4 2021 - Boat. Overall, the company captured 26% of the Indian smartwatch market in 2021.

In third place is a relatively new company called Fire-Boltt that held about 15% of the Indian smartwatch market in Q4 2021.

Realme, the company that was at the second position in 2020 came in fourth in 2021, retaining about 6% of the Indian smartwatch market.

Amazfit, the company that was at the third position in 2020 came in fifth in 2021, with a 5% market share.

A senior research analyst at Counterpoint, Anshika Jain says "More than 86% of the total shipments were driven by the under INR 5,000 price band, compared to 59% in the previous year. Many of the features which were earlier present in the INR 3,000 – INR 5,000 price band smartwatches are now found in the INR 2,000 – INR 3,000 segment, like SPO2, blood pressure monitoring, voice assistance and larger display. Even features that were earlier prominent in premium smartwatches, like ECG and Bluetooth calling, can be seen in smartwatches priced under INR 5,000."

(Image: UNSPLASH)