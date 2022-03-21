Intel Arc-powered Laptop Appears On Website Prior To Launch, Specs & Pricing Revealed

In a recent turn of events, a laptop with an Intel chipset powered by Arc GPU showed up on a website but was removed shortly. The laptop in concern is the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, which is powered by the 12th generation of Intel processors. However, the listing of this laptop coincided with the release of Samsung's new lineup of Galaxy Book devices. Keep reading to know more about what happened.

A Twitter user who goes by the name @TheMalcore has shared the screenshot of the listing of a Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro powered by Intel Arc graphics. The price of the laptop was listed to be $1,349.99. Other specifications of the laptop include a 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12-core processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of SSD and a 15.6-inch AMOLED display. The laptop was available in graphite colour.

First Intel Arc-powered laptop listed on a website

The listing was perhaps a mistake as it was taken down shortly after it surfaced. Last week, Intel revealed that it will be releasing the Arc GPUs on March 30, 2022. From what it looks like, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro will be one of the first laptops that will feature the new ARC GPUs. According to a report by Techspot, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro will feature Intel Arc A370M. It is the same processor that Lisa Pearce will release first.

B&H Already selling Intel ARC Graphics Laptop pic.twitter.com/CbY7k9StEg — Evan Stenger (@TheMalcore) March 17, 2022

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes in two screen sizes - a 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch AMOLED FHD display. Under the hood, the laptops are powered with 12Gen Intel Core i5/i7 processors. While the smaller screen variant comes with Intel Iris X Graphics, the larger variant comes with both Intel Iris X and Intel Arc graphics processors. In terms of memory, the laptops provide three options, including 8/16/32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes in two screen sizes as well - 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. Both the devices feature an sAMOLED display built on a 16:9 aspect ratio with a peak brightness of 500 nits. Under the hood, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 features the 12th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 processor along with Intel Iris X Graphics. Additionally, there are storage options that can provide users with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD. Stay tuned for more technology news.