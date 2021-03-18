Intel Brings Back The Iconic Mac Vs PC Ads Featuring Apple's ‘I’m A Mac’ Guy

The Battle of the Brands has started again between the PCs and the Macs, but this time around Intel is on the PC side of the battle. Many remember the incredibly entertaining Mac vs PC advertisements that came out in 2000. The actors that played the roles of Mac and PC are back again. Intel has made a series of fun jabs on Apple and the same has been done the other way round too.

Intel vs Mac

Apple was first to make the jab at PCs during the announcement of the new silicone-based Apple M1 Chips. John Hodgman, the guy who played the role of PC was brought back to complain and react to the announcement of the new chips. The ad mentioned why would the laptops need better battery life, lesser sound, and faster performance. Then the actor tries to perform some fast actions and hilariously drains his battery in doing so.

After a few months, Intel came up with their own mockery, hiring the actor Justin Long, who played the character of a Mac in Apple's Mac vs PC ads. Justin Long goes over to mock Apple features such as the touch bar, no support for multiple monitors, a monotonous color scheme, no touchscreen support, and a lot more. The ads used Justin to introduce himself as Justin, just a normal person comparing a bunch of Laptops. Justin also managed to throw some shade on Macs not supporting gaming and windows laptops having a lot more flexibility.

Why did the competition arise?

Apple and Intel worked along with each other for a long time, there many Macs with Intel Chips that are still in circulation. This competition rose from the fact that Apple dropped Intel for the all-new Silicone Based Apple M1 chips. Apple started designing their chips in-house and dropped Intel as an outsourced contractor for chips, turning into their direct competition. Apple and Intel are now waging a healthy marketing battle, providing loads of entertainment to the audience.

Intel really wants to battle the first Chipset that Apple has released. They also have their very own silicon-based chips that are still in development. Intel has managed to post some benchmark results for them as of now. The people don’t have to worry about this competition, it is actually a good thing for them. This healthy competition would lead to both brands creating better and more powerful chips for their user base. The people should now just wait and see where this marketing battle leads to.