IPad Mini 6 ‘jelly Scrolling’ Issue: Is There A New Update Or Fix For This?

iPad mini 6 users have been complaining about the ‘jelly scrolling’ issue and are trying to find a fix for it. Here is all the information about this issue.

Apple's latest redesigned tablet, iPad mini 6 has now been released and some users have already managed to get tier hands on this latest equipment. But some of these users have started complaining about the iPad mini 6 ‘jelly scrolling’ issue that is being experienced while viewing the content in the Portrait mode. Well, it is common to see some minor bugs in the latest products and Apple usually fixes all of these issues by releasing a simple update. But the users are not happy about it and are asking questions like, ‘How to fix the ‘jelly scrolling’ issue on iPad mini 6?’ 

How to fix the iPad mini 6 ‘jelly scrolling’ issue?

Several Industry experts like the executive editor at The Verge, Dieter Bohn have acknowledged this issue and are currently trying to find a fix for it. But it seems like there is no fix for this issue currently and the users can just wait for Apple to release a new update to fix this iPad mini 6 display issue. The issue can only be unnoticed while scrolling the text very slowly.

Even MacRumours has covered this issue and has notified the American tech giant about fixing this minor bug in the new iPad mini 6. Apart from this, several users have also taken to their Twitter accounts to share their feelings about the iPad mini 6 ‘jelly scrolling’ issue. Here are some fan reactions on the latest iPad mini 6 ‘jelly scrolling’ issue. 

More about the new Apple iPad Mini 

Apple has now introduced a brand new generation of iPads to the community with their recent product launch that took place in September. Apple claims that they have made some of the biggest upgrades an iPad could get. A new iPad mini 6 was also announced during this live event and with a price tag of ₹46900. To help our readers, here are some of the most prominent features added to the new iPad. 

  • New iPadOS
  • Over one million apps were designed specifically for its canvas. 
  • New Accessories like keyboards and support 1st generation of Apple Pencil
  • New thin and light design
  • New colours: Purple, starlight, Pink and space grey 
  • Liquid Retina display
  • 8.3-inch screen
  • 500 nits of brightness
  • Touch ID on the top right side of the iPad
  • 40% jump CPU performance
  • Instant Translation
  • USB-C Port
  • Apple Pencil can be attached to the side of the iPad Mini
  • Most Powerful and versatile iPad Mini
  • 100% recycled aluminium enclosure
