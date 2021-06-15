IPad Mini Leak: New Video Reveals New Design, Features And More; WATCH

The claimed renderings for the Apple iPad Mini 2021 or 6th-Gen have appeared online after a long period of speculation. In a new video on YouTube, tipster Jon Prosser collaborated with Ian Zelbo (@RedersbyIan) to reveal the fresh renderings. According to the photos, the next iPad Mini will have the same flat sides that Apple adopted on the iPad Air (2020) and iPad Pro M1 models (2021). Apple is reducing the tiny tablet's heavy bezels, which has been a huge improvement since its introduction in 2012.

Apple rumours: iPad Mini leak pictures

In a report earlier this month, Apple expert Mark Gurman also indicated that the Apple iPad Mini will be upgraded this year. Prosser said in the video that the upcoming iPad Mini will include Apple's A14 Bionic CPU as well as 5G connectivity. Last year's iPad Air and iPhone 12 models are powered by the same chipset.The iPad Mini 2019 is expected to be 206.3137.8mmx6.1mm thick, which is the same thickness as the mini-tablet (or 5th-Gen). The renderings show that the touch ID is now incorporated into the top-mounted power button, and that the smartphone will still lack Face ID.

Two speaker grilles and a USB Type-C charging connector can be found at the bottom. Apple has included a magnetic connector for charging the Apple Pencil on the right. According to the insider, Apple is planning to release an iPad Mini-specific Pencil that is reduced in size.

A single rear camera is present, although the camera specs are unknown. Likewise, there is no information on the front camera or battery. Prosser just revealed rumoured renderings of the next-generation Mac Mini with M1x, Apple Watch Series 7, and Apple MacBook Air. According to reports, all three gadgets will have a flat edge design, bringing all of Apple's recent products into line with one another.

Many people still consider the iPad Mini to be the best tablet size. The device's 7.9-inch screen is big enough to watch movies or videos on. Despite this, the size is small enough to be easily carried without causing damage to the iPad.

There has been no information on when the next iPad Mini could be released. However, given the lack of leaks about a new iPad Mini, this might take some time. Before we get closer to an official launch date, anticipate more leaks or info about the iPad Mini to surface online.

IMAGE: FRANKIE UNSPLASH