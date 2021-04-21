IPad Pro 2020 Vs IPad Pro 2021: Here Is A Full Comparison Between The Two Models

Apple iPad Pro 11 2020 tablet price in India is Rs 71,900. Apple iPad Pro 11 2020 was launched in the country on June 18, 2020. Apple iPad Pro 2021 price in India is likely to be Rs 99,900. Apple iPad Pro 2021 release date is expected to be May 20, 2021. Continue reading the article for a comparison between these two devices.

iPad Pro 2020 vs iPad Pro 2021

General Information Operating System - iPadOS v14 Model - iPad Pro 11 2020 Launch Date - June 18, 2020 (Official)

Processor Information Chipset - Apple A12Z Bionic Graphics - Apple GPU (Eight-core graphics) Processor - Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad-core, Vortex + 1.6 GHz, Quad-core, Tempest) Architecture - 64 bit Ram - 6 GB

Display Information Display Type - IPS LCD Pixel Density - 265 ppi Screen Size - 11 inches (27.94 cm) Display Colour - 16M Screen Resolution - 1668 x 2388 pixels Touch Screen - Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Storage Internal Memory - 128 GB Expandable Memory - No

Camera Settings - Exposure compensation, ISO control Camera Features - 5 x Digital Zoom, 2 x Optical Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus Image Resolution - 4000 x 3000 Pixels Sensor - Back-illuminated sensor (BSI) Autofocus - Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus Shooting Modes - Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Burst mode Resolution - 7 MP Front Camera Flash - Retina Flash Video Recording - 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Battery Non-User Replaceable Type - Li-Polymer Quick Charging - Fast, 28.6W



iPad Pro 2021 Release Date, Specifications

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 2021 tablet has a 12.9-inch (32.77-cm) touchscreen and runs the iPadOS v14 operating system, which allows you to quickly open applications and games. To further improve the user's experience, the computer is equipped with an Octa-core (Quad-core + Quad-core) processor and 8 GB of RAM.

General Information Operating System - iPadOS v14 Model - iPad Pro 12.9 2021 Launch Date - May 20, 2021 (Expected)

Processor Chipset - Apple Graphics - Apple GPU (Eight-core graphics) Processor - Octa-core (Quad-core + Quad-core) Ram - 8 GB

Display Display Type - IPS LCD Pixel Density - 265 ppi Screen Size - 12.9 inches (32.77 cm) Screen Resolution - 2048 x 2732 pixels Touch Screen - Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Front Camera Front Resolution - 12 MP Front Camera Front Camera Setup - Single Flash - Retina Flash Video Recording - 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Storage Internal Memory - 128 GB

Battery Type - Li-Polymer Non-User Replaceable



