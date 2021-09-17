IPhone 13 Pre-orders For India Start Today; Check How To Book Your Device Here

Tech giants Apple announced four new iPhone 13 models at its California Streaming event. The phones have now been made available for pre-order in India with the sales set to begin on September 24. The iPhone 13 Pro will cost Rs 1,19,900 while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost Rs 1,29,900. Apple has also fixed the beginning costs for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively.

The California Streaming virtual launch event hosted the release of a series of new products including the new iPhone 13 series, the Watch 7 series, the iPad and the iPad Mini. During the September 14 event, the company had announced that the latest iPhones will be made available for pre-order on September 17. The pre-orders are now live on the company’s website. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 India sale date has been set for September 24.

How to preorder iPhone 13

The hype for the new iPhone device has sprung up after the launch event. The device goes live for pre-booking today (September 17) and users can book the latest phone from the Apple website. The shop inside the Apple webstore will have the pre-book option for the devices. The pre-order sale start timing has been set at 5.30 pm. Although the pre-order does not have a closing time, the limited devices are expected to be sold out within hours of the opening.

Apple iPhone 13 specs and features

Apple's iPhone 13 series uses the A15 Bionic chipset with six cores. There are two high-performance cores and four efficiency cores in this six-core CPU. It also has a four-core GPU. For machine learning applications, it has a 16-core Neural engine.

The standard storage option has been increased to 128GB. Both the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have larger batteries than prior models. The battery in the iPhone 13 Pro lasts one and a half hours longer than the previous iPhone 12 Pro, and two and a half hours longer on the 13 Pro Max.

The display offers a brightness of 1200 nits, and the XDR display promises users a brighter, more immersive experience. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch displays, respectively.

