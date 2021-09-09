IPhone 13 Price Leaked Ahead Of Its Launch; Check Specifications & Other Details

Apple has already announced an event on September 14, 2021, named California Streaming. While Apple has not confirmed the product being launched, the latest iPhone series is highly anticipated. The upcoming iPhone series has at least four new smartphones, including a classic model, the Pro, Pro Max and Mini model as well. As the anticipated launch date is closing in, Apple iPhone 13 prizes have been reportedly leaked.

In a recent report by GizChina, the prices of upcoming iPhones have been revealed. Quoting TheAppleHub, the report reveals a lot of details about the upcoming models and their pricing. The most affordable iPhone from the upcoming series will be iPhone 13 Mini. The most expensive iPhone from the upcoming series will be iPhone 13 Pro Max, which will come with top-of-the-line specifications.

iPhone 13 prices leaked ahead of launch

iPhone 13 Mini price leak

The iPhone 13 Mini will be the smallest iPhone in the latest series, with a 5.4" OLED display and dual rear camera setup. If Apple implements the Face ID 2.0 technology, all the iPhones in the series will feature a smaller notch. The smartphone is expected to ship with the A14 Bionic and will be a 5G enabled device. The rear cameras on the iPhone 13 Mini are said to come with video portrait and astrophotography modes. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a 2,406 mAh battery and support 25W fast charging as well. That being said, the iPhone 13 Mini price is expected to start at $699.

iPhone 13 price leak

iPhone 13 is expected to be the vanilla iPhone in the upcoming series. The smartphone will feature a 6.1" OLED display, along with the latest and most powerful iPhone mobile chipset ever, the A15 Bionic. The dual-camera setup on the iPhone 13 might be identical to iPhone 13 Mini, along with a smaller notch in the front housing the front camera. A 3,095 mAh battery on the inside will support 25W fast charging and might come with improved wireless charging speed as well. The iPhone 13 price is expected to start at $799 for the 64GB base model.

iPhone 13 Pro price

The iPhone 13 Pro might feature a 120Hz refresh rate on a 6.1" screen. Along with the basic features being common on this one, the smartphone might feature ProRes for videos, a triple rear-camera setup along with the LIDAR sensor and a battery over 3,000 mAh. The premium iPhone is expected to come in a base variant of 128GB, which will be priced at $999. The smartphone might be available in new colours.

iPhone 13 Pro Max price

The most expensive model out of all, iPhone 13 Pro Max price will start at $1,099. It might come with an always-on display, along with a 120Hz refresh rate for the display and the largest battery in the iPhone 13 series. Other basic features remain to be the same on iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max smartphones.