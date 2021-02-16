IPhone 13 Release Date In India: Learn All You Need To Know About IPhone 13

Many believe that Apple iPhones are the best in class when it comes to mobile technology. And Apple’s latest announcement about its iPhone is its newly designed iPhone 13. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at iPhone 13 release date in India, its price, features and more.

There is no doubt that the iPhone 13 is a fantastic device that’ll definitely amaze you with its quality features and technological advancements. With iPhone 13, you’ll get an enhanced device than its predecessors and it’ll surely enrich your overall user experience of the device. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at the iPhone release date in India, its features, and price details.

iPhone 13 release date in India, its features, and price details

The first thing to note with the iPhone 13 is that like its previous models, it is water and dust resistant. Its equipped with a fabulous camera setup in both the front and backside of the device. Apple is known for offering great screen space and iPhone 13 isn’t any exception. You’ll get a great screen space that allows you to view everything on the screen clean and crystal. The absence of a fingerprint sensor may cause dissatisfaction among buyers, but all in all, it’s a quality purchase for sure.

When it comes to the display and camera, it comes with an OLED type, 6.2 inch bezel-less display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Its equipped with a screen resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels. Apple iPhone 13 comes with dual-cameras on the rear side, consisting of a 13MP Primary Lens accompanied by another 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera which includes cool features like, Dual LED Flash, Phase Detection Autofocus, Exposure Compensation, HDR mode along with Digital Zoom and Face Detection. This smartphone is also supplied with a 13MP selfie camera on the front with Retina Flash feature enabled.

Apple iPhone 13 runs on Apple A14 Bionic chipset backed up by a Hexa Core processor, comprising Dual-core Firestorm and Quad-core Icestorm. It performs at a clock speed of 3.1GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. The brand has included an Apple M14 motion co-processor to enhance the overall experience. An Apple four-core GPU and 4GB RAM facilitate smooth and lag-free performance. This smartphone derives its power from a Li-ion type 3,285mAh non-replaceable battery with Fast charging technology. It’s also compatible with the Wireless Charging mechanism as well. Apple iPhone 13 price in India is expected to be Rs. 89.990. It’s expected to be released on March 25, 2021 in the Indian market.