Is Google trying to create an ecosystem like Apple: Let's find out

In 2022, people around the world are using more electronic devices than ever. From the laptop on their desk to the wireless earphones that sync with their smartphone, users can control multiple devices with their smartphones. This creates a system of intelligent devices that can connect with each other and communicate by exchanging information and comment. Such a group of devices make an ecosystem.

Several consumer electronics brands such as Apple and Samsung manufacture multiple products that can be used in the form of a live ecosystem. And with the announcement of the Pixel Watch and an Android tablet, it looks like Google is also looking to set up one.

It was in October 2016 that Google released its first smartphone, called the Google Pixel. Since then, the company has launched multiple iterations of the smartphone and a couple of other devices including Chromecast, Next Aware and Nest Cam. However, other companies like Apple provide devices in more categories including smartwatches, tablets, computers and laptops.

Additionally, Apple also provides a system-wide integration across all its devices so that they function seamlessly with each other. This is what constitutes an Apple ecosystem. Exclusive features of the Apple ecosystem include Universal Control, AirDrop, copy and pasting via three-finger gesture and more.

When someone is working on an Apple MacBook and an iPad together, they can use the same keyboard and mouse for both devices. While using Apple AirPods with these devices, the system intelligently detects what device the user wants the AirPods to be connected to and switches accordingly. Additionally, the battery percentage of all the devices connected to an iPhone can be monitored right from the home screen. All these features make it easier for the user to operate multiple devices at once. While Google does not have a similar ecosystem in place, it has a lot of software solutions in place across multiple platforms, which can be improved for its own devices

Most recently, Google has announced its first smartwatch called the Pixel Watch. Along with it, the company has also teased its first tablet which will be released next year. From what it looks like, Google is trying to establish a functional ecosystem of its devices, giving users with more options.

While the details about the Google tablet are not clear yet, the device is visible in one of the creatives used by Google to promote the newly announced devices. Once the tablet is released, there will be three functional devices, including the Pixel smartphone, Pixel Watch and hopefully, the Pixel tablet. The company already allows users to monitor several Google devices with Google Home app. While Chromebooks are already gaining popularity in the market, the company might launch a full-fledged notebook as well.