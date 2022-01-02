Jabra Elite 4 Active vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS should you purchase?

Jabra, a Danish consumer electronics company recently released its Jabra Elite 4 Active in the Indian market. The truly wireless earphones are available to purchase on both Amazon and Flipkart. As of January 2, 2021 (05:00 PM IST), the Jabra Elite 4 Active are available on Amazon for Rs. 9,838 (marked retail price of Rs. 10,999). The new pair of TWS offers all industry-leading features, including active noise cancellation, HearThrough technology that is also known as transparency mode on other earphones and excellent battery life.

The Nothing Ear 1 has also been a tough contender in the TWS segment. As of January 2, 2021, (05:00 PM IST), the Nothing Ear 1 are available on Flipkart at a price of Rs. 6,999 (marked retail price of Rs. 7,299). However, for its price, the Nothing Ear 1 come with a completely unique design, differentiating it from all the other products in the market. Additionally, the device also has features like active noise cancellation and transparency mode. Given that both the Jabra Elite 4 Active and the Nothing Ear 1 feature a similar feature set, are the Jabra Elite 4 Active worth the extra Rs. 3,000? Keep reading the Jabra Elite 4 Active vs Nothing Ear 1 comparison.

Jabra Elite 4 Active vs Nothing Ear 1 comparison

The Jabra Elite 4 Active is a relatively newer device, launched almost 4 months after the Nothing Ear 1. As a result, it does have some advantages over its rival. For instance, the seven-hour battery life on the Jabra Elite 4 TWS beats the six-hour battery life on the Nothing Ear 1. Further, the Jabra Elite 4 Active supports the Qualcomm aptX audio codec. For voice calls, the Jabra TWS has a total of four microphones as opposed to three on the Nothing Ear 1.

Both the Nothing Ear 1 and the Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS run on Bluetooth v5.2 and feature USB-C charging. Further, both the truly wireless earphones support features like active noise cancellation and a transparency mode for hearing the surroundings. The transparency mode on the Jabra Elite 4 Active is called HearThrough. Both the devices are compatible with Android and iOS and both will come with extra ear tips in the package. While the Jabra Elite 4 Active has a companion application, the Nothing Ear 1 does not come with a dedicated application.

The Nothing Ear 1 feature a larger sound driver of 11.6 mm against the 6mm sound driver on the Jabra Elite 4 Active. Having a larger sound driver generally indicates a better sound quality. The charging case of Nothing Ear 1 also supports wireless charging, which is not found on the Jabra Elite 4 Active. However, a major selling point of the Nothing Ear 1 TWS is its looks. The device comes with a transparent charging case and a transparent stem that enables users to see the arrangement of several components inside the device. Recently, the company has also launched a black colour transparent model.

Jabra Elite 4 Active vs Nothing Ear 1: Conclusion

It is also important to note the price difference between the two products. While the Nothing Ear 1 TWS has recently been available for as low as Rs. 5,000 under sale, the Jabra Elite 4 Active is available around Rs. 9,000. For the extra price, users will get better battery life, better call quality, and the support for voice assistants on the Jabra Elite 4 Active. However, the Nothing Ear 1 offers a unique design, wireless charging, and a decent overall feature set. Some with a tighter budget can go with the device. For Rs. 10,000 there are other options in the market such as the Apple AirPods, OnePlus Buds Pro, and more.