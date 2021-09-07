Jio Fiber Quarterly Postpaid Plans Renewed; Check Out New Broadband Plan Rates Here

After creating a revolution in the Telecom sector, Jio has managed to dominate the internet service industry with the launch of their Jio Fiber. The users need to recharge their Jio Fiber routers with monthly/quarterly/yearly subscription plans to access the internet. Jio has recently refreshed the price of their new quarterly Jio Fiber broadband plans for their subscription packages. This has been picked up by the tech community and they are showing interest to learn more about these latest quarterly postpaid plans. Here is all the information released by Jio about their quarterly plans for their internet service. Read more:

Jio Fiber Postpaid Plans

The most basic Jio Fiber plan starts at Rs. 2097 and it will give the users access to unlimited internet @100 Mbps. The users will be eligible to avail a Jio set-up box for their quarterly plans. The second plan starts at Rs. 2997 and it will give the users access to unlimited internet @150 Mbps. The plan will also give the users access to other online services including AltBalaji, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, HoiChoi, JioSaavn, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5. Getting any one of the quarterly Jio Fiber Postpaid plans will not require the users to pay more charges for installation or security deposit. All the plans have this perk and they will also give the users a 4K set-top-box at no additional cost. Here is a list of all the new Jio Fiber quarterly postpaid plans released by the makers.

Rs. 4497 Plan: Unlimited internet @300 Mbps and Free subscriptions

Rs. 7497 Plan: Unlimited internet @500 Mbps and Free subscriptions

Rs. 11997 Plan: Unlimited internet @1 Gbps and Free subscriptions

More about Jio's upcoming ventures

Apart from this, Jio has been working on expanding its base by introducing new smartphones for the Indian markets. They are currently working on releasing their new JioPhone, which is claimed to be the cheapest smartphone available in the market. Some industry experts like Mishaal Rahman from XDA Developers have been tracking the release of this new smartphone and have confirmed that the phone might not have high-end specifications. It is supposed to be loaded with features like a 5.5" HD display, 4G VoLTE Dual SIM, 2/3GB RAM, 16/32GB storage eMMC 4.5, Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 and Android 11. It is shocking to expect such features to be added to the phone because of its expected price. No other information has been released about Jio.