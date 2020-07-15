Jio Glass: Reliance Debuts Mixed-reality Glasses At AGM; Features & Stunning Video Here

In what is set to be a big boost for the call for Make in India, Reliance Jio unveiled their latest innovation - Jio Glass meant to provide mixed reality service to users, providing an immersive experience.

Jio's latest product was unveiled at the first-ever virtual AGM of Reliance Industries Limited and the 43rd Annual General Meeting. RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani also announced global tech giant Google's plan to invest Rs 33,737 crores in io Platforms for a 7.7 per cent stake in the telecom and digital arm of the company. But as with the ill-fated Google Glass many years earlier, it was Jio's wearable Jio Glass that caught the eye.

Jio Glass launched

“Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience,” says Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries Limited. “With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning Geography will now be History,” he added.

What Jio Glass does

Jio Glass weighs in at just 75 grams, has an inbuilt sound system and can easily be connected to all phones, Reliance said at the launch. A video was debuted, while the Jio Glass is also set to have 25 apps built for use with it.

Google to invest Rs 33,737 crores for 7.7% stake

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd., announced that Google will Rs 33,737 crores for 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms. Addressing the shareholders at Reliance Industries' 43rd AGM, Ambani welcomed strategic partner Google in Jio platforms, announcing that it signed a binding partnership on July 15.

"In last year’s AGM speech, I had shared our goal of being net debt-free. I have happy to report that we have met our goal ahead of the target. We also completed India’s largest rights issue,” said the RIL chairman while welcoming several partners including Facebook and Intel among others.

Ambani also announced that Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch, that will enable it to launch a world-class 5G service in India using 100% homegrown technologies and solutions. The announcement comes after US State Secretary listed Reliance Jio as among the "Clean Telcos" of the world for refusing to do business with Chinese companies like Huawei.

