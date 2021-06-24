Jio Phone Next Launched During 44th AGM 2021; To Be Available From September 10

During the 44th Annual General Meeting, Reliance Industries chairman, Mr Mukesh Ambani announced the upcoming budget-friendly smartphone called Jio Phone Next. As announced last year, the device runs on a custom version of Android OS which has been specifically designed for the Indian smartphone market, focussing on feature phone users. Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, also made an appearance at the launch event. Keep reading to know the Jio Phone Next launch date.

Jio Phone Next Launch Date

The Jio Phone Next launch date has been set for September 10, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The announcement also adds that the Jio Phone Next would be available across India, and can be purchased offline through the Jio Stores, the authorised Jio retail stores. Given the price and the feature set of the phone, a heavy demand might make it tough for a customer to get their hands on the device.

"I am pleased to announce that Google and Jio teams have jointly developed a truly breakthrough smartphone JioPhone Next. It is a fully-featured smartphone supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio" said Reliance Industries' Chairman, Mr. Mukesh Ambani in the 44rth Annual General Meeting.

Jio Phone Next Features

The Jio Phone Next features include complete compatibility with applications from Google and Jio and access to a universe of applications via the Google Play Store. The upcoming Android smartphone from Jio will have plenty of features like Google voice assistant, integrated read-aloud of on-screen text and its translation, and a camera with in-built augmented reality filters through Snapchat. Users will also get an option for changing the UI language to their regional or local language, as the Jio Phone Next would support a plethora of local Indian languages. However, pre-launch reports suggested that the smartphone would come with 5G connectivity, which was not at all mentioned or confirmed during the launch event.

"JioPhone Next is a fully featured smartphone, supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio, as well as the Android Play Store through which users will have access to the entire universe of Android Apps. And as you have come to expect from Jio, it is my promise that JioPhone Next will be by far, amongst the most affordable smartphone not just in India, but globally", Mr. Mukesh Ambani while annoucing the Jio Phone Next.

Jio Phone Next Price

Jio Phone Next price was not revealed at the time of announcement. However, the company did announce that they will reveal the price later this year, close to the launch date. Reports suggest that Jio Phone Next price will be less than Rs. 5,000. Currently, the device is confirmed to have 4G connectivity and a custom Android OS version. Reliance Jio might introduce an additional launch offer combining some pre-paid card offers.

"Our teams have optimised a version of our Android OS especially for this device. It will offer language and translation features, a great camera, and support for the latest Android updates. It is built for India and it will open up new possibilities for millions of new users who will experience the internet for the very first time" says Sundar Pichai, CEO Google at the Jio Phone Next launch event.

IMAGE: JIO YOUTUBE