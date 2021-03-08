Jiobook Launch Date: Here's All We Know About The Upcoming Jio Laptop

Jio has been branching out to almost every working sector of the industry lately. Their latest Jiobook has been creating a lot of hype amongst the tech community. Currently, there are no announcements made by the makers of the device. But we have managed to gather some information about it and list it right here. Read more to know about the Jiobook launch date.

Jio Laptop launch date

The tech users have recently been trying to find the Jiobook launch date. This is because XDA Developers reported that the company is currently working on producing 4G laptops that will run Android OS. Apart from that, it is also said that the laptop will run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor and also have 4G-LTE connectivity. This will be possible because of the Snapdragon X12 modem. It is being said that Jio will be collaborating with China-based Bluebank Communication Technology that is a popular engineering firm known for creating mobile devices and develop software for third-parties. There have been no official announcements made by the company yet about the Jio laptop launch date. Thus waiting in for any further details to be released might be the best option for all the users. Apart from this, here is also a video from a popular Youtuber about the Jio Laptop launch date.

Moe about Jio

Apart from this, Jio had been working with the National Payments Corporation of India to develop its payments and make them ready to use to over 388 million Jio Phone users in India. According to a report by BGR, Reliance Jio already been working on Jio Pay and have reached the testing phase in India. The reports also state that the company has been working on Jio Pay for a year now and it has also been released on August 15 but only for Jio phone users.

BGI also released a number of screenshots of the application that clearly showed that the application is compatible with BHIM app. Some users spoke to the Daily and also confirmed that the Jio Pay UPI supports complete features including Add Bank, Scan and Pay, Pay through VPA, Transaction History. The leaked images of the application also displayed that Jio Pay has features adapted from Paytm. These features include the Tap and Pay, Send Money via UPI, Jio Recharge. Just like other applications, the users will also have an option to add multiple bank accounts to the Jio Pay App.

