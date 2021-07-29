Kindle Devices With 3G Support To Lose Internet Access In December: Here Are All Details

Old Kindle devices which operate on 3G data transfer technology will lose internet access in December 2021. The obsolete nature of 2G and 3G technology and the arrival of 5G is causing the change. The December deadline was revealed in an email by Amazon to an old kindle e-reader user. The shift will affect Kindle cellular data users, especially those who purchased a cellular data variant of the electronic reader. Keep reading to know more about the Kindle e-readers by Amazon.

Old Kindle Device to lose 2G and 3G support

In a mail to Kindle users, Amazon reveals the deadline to be December 2021 for the US

The official support page for Kindle e-readers by Amazon says that support for 2G and 3G network technology will start ending in 2021 itself. An email sent to a customer by Amazon also reveals that the support for 2G and 3G network types will end in December in the United States of America. The decision is in line with the telecom service provider's plans to phase out the older generation of mobile internet technology and start ramping up for modern technology.

Here are the Kindle devices that would not be able to access the internet post the change

The Kindle devices that are losing access to the internet because of the development are Kindle (first generation), Kindle (second generation) and Kindle DX (second generation). It is important to note that these devices are more than a decade old, and were launched in 2007 and 2009 respectively. Post-December 2021, these devices will not be able to access the internet due to lack of Wi-Fi connectivity and ending support of 2G and 3G services.

Some devices now rely upon Wi-Fi technology to access the internet

A few devices that will still be able to connect to the internet via Wi-Fi connectivity are Kindle keyboard (third generation), Kindle Touch (fourth generation), Kindle Paperwhite (fifth to seventh generation), Kindle Voyage (seventh generation) and Kindle Oasis (eighth generation). These devices are launched in 2010 and further. The connectivity shift from 2G and 3G to modern technology does not impact any other device in the Kindle e-reader lineup, as they support 4G connectivity.