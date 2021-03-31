Leica Camera Prototype Set To Go On Auction In June; Expected To Fetch 2 Crore

A very rare Leica prototype camera developed by the former Apple designer Jony Ive and famous artist Marc Newson is set to be auctioned. Leica prototypes and old rare cameras are highly popular among collectors and genuine prototype pieces can fetch anywhere from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars. Read on to know more about this Leica camera prototype that is being set up for auction.

Leica Camera Prototype Set to Go on Auction

As reported by The Verge, the Leica camera is set to be auctioned in the month of June. The Leica prototype has been described as being in ''B+'' condition by the official Leitz Photographica Auction website, where the camera is being auctioned. The Leitz Photographical Auction house has set a starting price of EUR 100,000 (INR 86 lakhs). However, the auction house estimates that the prototype will sell for somewhere between EUR 200,000 to 250,000 (INR 1.72 cr to 2.15 cr).

This prototype camera was produced when Jony Ive and Marc Newson were developing the famed one of a kind Leica M (RED) camera. The Leica M camera was sold at an auction in 2013 and fetched a whopping 1.8 million dollars. Considering this price that the original piece went for, there's a good chance, this camera will also be auctioned at a very high price. The design of this camera shares a lot of similarities with Apple's Cheesegrater Mac Pro, with a smooth white surface and a reflective finish.

As reported by The Verge, the prototype camera is in the 'final developmental step' and come equipped with Summicron 2/50 mm ASPH lens. The website hasn't mentioned if the prototype actually functions or if it's just a design template for the original. Here is the official description of the prototype camera from the Leitz Auction Blog.

“A beautifully sculptured aluminium body with a matching Apo-Summicron 2/50 mm ASPH. lens — both showing distinctive features both designers are famous for. Only one finished camera has been made and was sold in an auction in 2013 for an amazing $ 1.8 M! The prototype we have the pleasure to offer shows the final development step when the camera took its final shape after hundreds of prototype parts have been made and tried. It is a beautiful piece of design and a very special opportunity for Leica collectors!”

The auction house also blog also mentions that Leica used a total of 561 models and nearly 1000 prototype pars to build the final Leica M (RED). The Leica M camera was sold alongside 40 items at an auction for a total of 26 million dollars, which all went to charity. After working under Jony Ive for Leica M, Marc Newson went on to work with him at Apple.

Image Source: Leitz Auction Blog