Lenovo Launches Tab K10 In India; Read To Know Full Specifications And Prices

Lenovo launched a new tablet in India called the Lenovo Tab K10 on October 25, 2021. The entry-level Android tablet runs on Android 11, comes with a 10.3" display and is powered by a MediaTek processor. Additionally, the tablet also supports Lenovo's Active Pen stylus but it is not included with the device. While the market price of the tablet is Rs. 25,000, it is currently available from Rs. 13,999 for the Wi-Fi-only model.

As an introductory offer, Lenovo has slashed down the prices and the base model of the Lenovo Tab K10 is available for Rs. 13,999 for both the Wi-Fi + 4G LTE and Wi-Fi only models. The variant comes with 3GB of RAM of 32GB of onboard storage. The second variant which comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is available at Rs. 15,999 for the Wi-Fi only model and Rs. 16,999 for the Wi-Fi + 4G LTE model. However, the price for the top model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage was not available on the official website while compiling this report.

Lenovo Tab K10 specifications

The Lenovo Tab K10 comes with a 10.3" FHD display with 1920x1200 pixels. It can shine as bright as 400 nits and cover 70.3% of NTSC. The tablet supports Lenovo Active Pen but it is available as a separate accessory. Inside, the Tab K10 features a MediaTek Helio P22t octa-core SoC, coupled with PowerVR Ge8320 GPU. While the top model has a storage of 128GB, it can be expanded by external SD cards up to 2TB. The tablet comes with Android 11 out of the box and will support Android 12 when the update arrives.

On the rear panel, there is an 8MP primary camera with flash. For attending video calls and selfies, the device has a 5MP front camera. As far as connectivity is concerned, users will get a lot of options including dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C and a 3.5 mm headphone/microphone jack. Notably, the tablet has dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos. To keep the device awake, it has a 7,500mAh battery that supports 10W charging.