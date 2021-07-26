Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Launched In India: Learn More About Its Specifications And Price

The gaming developers have been on the top of their game to release some of the latest generations of laptops. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop series has now been announced by the makers and the users are certainly curious to learn more about it. They have been trying to find some more information about Lenovo Legion 5 Pro price, specifications and release date. To help them, here is all the information on the internet about the new Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptops. Read more

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Specifications and price

The makers have opted for the new AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors for powering their laptops. Similarly, HP Victus has also been announced with a model that is going to be using the same processor. One of the most popular features of this device includes the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. These are some of the latest and most powerful GPUs that are the go-to products for gamers. Its screen features include a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, and 16:10 aspect ratio. Some other specifications of the laptop include Dolby Vision, HDR400 certification, 100 per cent sRGB coverage, FreeSync, G-Sync, and X-Rite Pantone. The laptop will also have an RGB system on its keyboard. The makers have also added some accessible features like two 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio and an 80Whe battery with a rapid charge that can give about 50 per cent of battery power in just 30 minutes of charge.

Apart from this, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro price for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and 16GB RAM version of the laptop is set at Rs. 1,39,990. The laptop model with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 32GB RAM will be available to buy at Rs. 1,59,990. They will be offered in Storm Grey colour on Lenovo’s online store and also Amazon. Reports suggest that the laptop will also be made available to buy from offline retailers by next month. Apart from this, no other information has been released by the makers about this Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop series. So keep an eye out for any updates on the company’s official social media sites.