Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Listed On Indian Website: Specifications And Looks Revealed

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is set to launch in India. The company has listed the latest gaming laptop in the Product Specification Reference section on their website, revealing all Lenovo Legion 5 Pro specification. While it looks like the rebrand of Lenovo Legion 5i, launched in America last month, the Legion 5 pro will come with high-end components and a premium look.

IMAGE: LENOVO WEBSITE

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Specification

Display and Performance

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with a 16" WQXGA (2560*1600) IPS display, which shines as bright as 500 nits. The screen refresh rate can go up to 165Hz, making the Legion 5 Pro ideal for heavy gaming. The display is 100% sRGB rated, supports HDR 400 and Dolby Vision Certified, making it one of the best gaming laptops out there. The laptop comes with Windows 10.

At its heart, The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro houses the latest 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, which maxes out at 4.6 GHz. It is an octa-core processor and comes with 16 threads. The processor can be coupled with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1.5TB of fast M.2 storage. Alongside, Legion 5 Pro boasts the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, which comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

Ports and Connectivity

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with a full-fledged array of ports. To begin with, it has 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports that support data transfer, DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery and 1 headphone combo jack. The versatile Thunderbolt can take display output, transfer data with speeds as high as 40Gbps and can be used to charge the laptop.

Like other gaming laptops, the Legion 5 Pro comes with 11ax, dual-channel WLAN connectivity and Bluetooth 5.1. Additionally, it also has an Ethernet (RJ-45) port and an HDMI 2.1 direct port. All the ports and other components are placed inside an Aluminium chassis, with anodizing electrophoresis deposition on the surface.

Multimedia and Battery Life

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro ships with 2 x 2W stereo speakers, which shall deliver a decent output for both indoor and outdoor conditions. A 720p camera with an E-camera shutter and a 2 array microphone system is what helps users connect with other people through video or voice connection. The battery is rated at 80Wh, and Lenovo claims a battery life of up to 8 hours. In the box, a user also gets a 300W charger.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Price

While the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro has been listed in India, the official price is yet not disclosed. Considering the specifications, it would not be a surprise if the gaming laptop is priced slightly on the higher side. For a frame of reference, the Lenovo Legion 5i with core i5 processor sells for Rs. 76,900 (June 2, 2021) in India, and the one with core i7 10nth generation ships for Rs. 1,09,98 (June 2, 2021).

IMAGE: LENOVO WEBSITE