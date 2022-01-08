Lenovo Smart Clock 2 launched in India: Check availability, specifications and price

Lenovo has recently launched its Smart Clock 2 in India. Previously, the device was available in western markets. In India, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is priced at Rs. 7,999. However, it is available at an introductory price of Rs. 6,999. The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is available exclusively via Flipkart and in only one colour, i.e. Heather Grey. Keep reading to know more about the specifications and features of the smart clock by Lenovo.

The smart clock is essentially a smart speaker accompanied by a display that allows users to interact with the device in multiple methods. While the device can be activated by voice, it can also be used via the touchscreen that it comes with. Additionally, there is a wireless charging dock on the device as well. Previously, Lenovo also came up with a Smart Clock and this device comes with improvements over it.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 specifications

Right out of the box, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 comes with a 4.0-inch LCD IPS touchscreen. Under the hood, the smart clock is powered by a MediaTek MT8167S chipset clocked at 1.50 GHz. Along with the chipset, the device features 1GB of RAM and 8GB of flash storage. Apart from the display, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 also features a 1.5-inch 3W speaker and Farfield microphone array. On the device, there is a toggle to mute the microphone or turn the volume up or down.

The smart clock connects with a smartphone via Bluetooth 4.2. One of the unique selling aspects of the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is the presence of a wireless charging dock. The dock connects with the mail module through USB-A and a Pogo pin. The wireless charging dock supports power rates of 5W, 7.5W, and 10W and it is Apple MagSafe compatible as well. Using the microphone on the device, a user can access Google Assistant and find other information. It can also connect to other smart devices in a house such as smart lights and control them.

As Lenovo mentions, users can check the weather, traffic details, listen to news briefings, and more using the Lenovo Smart Clock 2. The device can also be used as an intercom and can be used to transmit one's voice to other connected devices. The display on the clock can be used to showcase time, weather, and the user's favourite photos. Most importantly, users will be able to charge their smartphones with the help of the wireless charging dock.