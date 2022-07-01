Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Specifications Teased Via Amazon; Likely To Feature Helio G90T Chipset

Consumer electronics major Lenovo recently listed the specifications of an upcoming tablet on Amazon India. The device is called Lenovo Tab P11 Plus and it features an octa-core processor, quad-speakers and a 7,700 mAh battery. Although the tablet is already available in European markets, Lenovo has not launched it in India yet. Keep reading to know more about the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus' specifications and its expected price in India.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus specifications

According to the Amazon microsite, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus will arrive with an 11-inch 2K IPS LCD display that can shine as bright as 400 nits. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. To go through a typical day of usage, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus also has a 7,700 mAh battery that can provide up to 15 hours of playback time on a single charge. The Amazon microsite does not contain any information about the cameras on the tablet.

Other features of the tablet include quad speakers optimized with Dolby Atmos, a dual-microphone array and smart voice DSP. Further, the tablet is seen to have a dual-tone metal body design and is 7.5mm thin. Out of the box, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus runs on the Android 11 operating system. It is worth mentioning that the tablet has been launched in some markets around in world last year, priced at EUR 299, which roughly translates to Rs. 26,500.

However, Lenovo has not disclosed the official launch date and price of the tablet in India. Nevertheless, since the tablet has appeared on Amazon, those who are willing to invest in a device for attending online classes, browsing through the internet or consuming content via streaming platforms can wait for Lenovo to announce the availability and price. From what it looks like, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus will compete with tablets like Realme Pad and Galaxy Tab A8, which are also available in the same segment. Stay tuned for more information about the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus and other tech news.