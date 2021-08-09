Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet spotted on Google Play Console, specifications revealed

According to a listing in the Google Play Console, Lenovo might be on to launching a new tablet soon. As spotted in the listing, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet will be the successor of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, which was a mid-ranger tablet launched earlier this year in India. However, the new tablet from Lenovo seems to be much more powerful and capable as it comes along with a powerful spec list. Keep reading to know more about the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro specifications (expected)

Processor

While the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro features a Snapdragon 730G processor, the upcoming Tab P12 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 855 flagship processor, along with Adreno 640 GPU. For reference, the basic Antutu score for Snapdragon 730G is around 2.8 lakhs, while the Snapdragon 855 scores around 4.2 lakhs on an Antutu benchmark test. Although the former was launched in April 2019, the latter was launched in 2018. Additionally, the Google Play Console listing also reveals that the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will come with 8GB of RAM on one of its models, up from the maximum 6GB available on the Tab P11 Pro.

Display

Additionally, the listing also reveals that Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will come with a 2560 x 1600 OLED display, along with a screen density of 240 pixels per inch. Although the screen size is not mentioned, it can be estimated using the relation between the density of pixels on a display, the diagonal pixel count and the screen size, which comes out to be around 12.6 inches. The image of the tablet in the listing looks similar to Lenovo Tab P11 Pro.

Pricing

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will come with Android 11. While the above specifications are not confirmed by the company itself, manufacturing such a powerful tablet will help Lenovo compete with Samsung, the largest tablet seller. Nevertheless, Lenovo saw a 67% rise in Q2 2021 over the last year, which makes it the faster-growing tablet manufacturer. The pricing of the tablet is not revealed yet. However, a reference might be drawn from the current price of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, which starts from Rs. 44,990.