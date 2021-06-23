Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Launched: India's First Laptop With Foldable Display

Foldable displays have been there in the market for quite some time now. With companies like Samsung and Motorola investing in the technology and developing fully functional-foldable smartphones, the stage is set for even bigger screens to takeover. Lenovo has taken upon this opportunity and launched the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, which apparently is the first foldable laptop available for the masses. Keep reading the article for more information on Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold specification and price.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Specification

Display

Foldable displays have come a long way since their initial launch. They have become much more advanced and durable. When fully extended, the 13.3" QXGA 2K (1536 x 2048) display looks completely crease-free. Additionally, the display can be used both indoors and outdoors as the panel can shine as bright as 300 nits. Surprisingly, the OLED panel on this device offers decent viewing angles and also supports a Lenovo Mod Pen, which is Lenovo's own stylus. Depending upon their use, users can align the display in either portrait or landscape orientation and use the large display.

Performance

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with an Intel Core i5-L16G7 processor with 5 cores and 5 threads. The base clock speed of the processor is 1.40 GHz and it maxes out at 3.0 GHz using Turbo Boost and Hybrid technology. On the memory front, the device ships with a standard 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of fast SSD storage, which enables fast booting and reduces the loading time of applications. As far as graphics are concerned, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with Intel's Integrated Graphics.

Multimedia

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold has a 5MP IR front-facing camera for video conferences and comes with Lenovo Mod Pen which is a stylus that can be used to create designs on the large touch screen. Since there are no other folding laptops in the market, the Lenovo ThinkPad M1 Fold does well with two USB Type-C ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. There is an optional Nano Sim slot that supports both 5G and 4G networks. All of that can last up to 8.5 hours, as is claimed by the battery life of the folding laptop. The battery also supports 50W Rapid Charge technology. The Bluetooth keyboard and Lenovo Mod Pen are optional.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Price

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold price starts at $2,379 globally. In India, the price starts at around Rs. 2,50,000 for the base model (which is marked Rs. 3,29,000), which comes with 256GB of internal storage. As mentioned earlier, there are no other folding laptops to compare the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold with. However, the price might still be slightly on the higher side for some people, as conventional laptops that come at such a price tag offer top-of-the-line specifications, both in terms of processing and graphical power.

IMAGE: LENOVO WEBSITE