LG 2021 TV Lineup Launched For Indian Markets, Prices Start At Rs 50,990

LG is currently working on releasing a new series of series for their 2021 TV. They recently announced the launch of their OLED, QNED, Nano Cell, and UHD TVs for the Indian markets. All of these TV sets are supposed to be launched in different sizes. Some top specifications of the top LG TV include features like 8K resolution support, Dolby Vision, variable refresh rate, Dolby Atmos and a quad-core processor. The community is currently trying to search more for this latest LG 2021 TV lineup. Here is all the information available about the LG Television prices and specifications. Read more about the LG 2021 TV lineup.

LG 2021 TV lineup specifications

LG OLED TVs: These variations of the LG TVs are going to be offered with 8K and 4K resolution support. The tv is also going to be loaded with self-lit panels that have the capability to deliver 33.2 million self-lit subpixels. The flagship TV for this line-up, OLED Evo will be loaded with an infinite looking screen display. These are also going to have TÜV Rheinland (TUV) and Underwriter Laboratories (UL) certifications. Other additional features include Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and Auto Volume Leveling. They will be released in various sizes including 121cm, 139cm, 164cm, 194cm, 210cm and 223cm screens.

LG QNED TV Series: These TV sets are also going to support 8K and 4K resolution which is being sold by the name, QNED99 & QNED91 respectively. LG UHD AI ThinQ TVs is going to be loaded with a three-side cinema screen design. It will also be loaded with a built-in Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa. Other functions like the speakers and the screen are similar for the entire LG 2021 TV lineup. Just the size and pricing of each model is a bit different. The company is offering two models including QNED99 and QNED95 for this TV model.

LG Nano Cell and UHD TVs: these models are supposed to be loaded with a quad-core processor with 4K resolution. It is also going to have HDR 10 Pro support, Game Optimizer to automatically adjust picture settings, optimizing graphics and visibility. Adding these features helps to improve the viewing experience of a user. Apart from this, here is also the pricing of these new LG 2021 TV Lineup.

LG 2021 TV Lineup Prices