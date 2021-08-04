LG GRAM 2021 Series Powered By 11th-generation Intel Core Processors Unveiled In India

LG has just released 3 new devices for their LG Gram 2021 series for India. The LG Gram 2021 series will be coming out with 3 new devices for the people, LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), and the LG Gram 14 (14Z90P). These new devices are being heavily anticipated for their new and improved aspect ratio. The LG Gram series have dropped the 16:9 ratio for a 16:10 ratio for a more immersive and larger experience. Additionally, these laptops will also have 11th-generation Intel Core processors.

LG Gram 2021 price in India

There are three new devices that have been launched in India, therefore the LG Gram 2021 price in India will differ according to the model that the user chooses. The three devices don't have many differences, only in screen sizes and batter. LG hasn't unveiled any individual pricing for the devices, but according to reports the estimated starting price of the devices will be somewhere around INR 75,000. These new devices will be available for purchase on the LG website, retailers and online retailers.

LG Gram 2021 specifications

The LG Gram 2021 models have similar specifications, the major differences between them come in the size of the display and battery. According to the name, the LG Gram 17 has a 17-inch display, the LG Gram 16 has a 16-inch display and the LG Gram 14 has a 14-inch display. All three devices come powered up by the 11th-generation Intel Core processors paired up with Iris Xe graphics and LPDDR4x RAM. All of them also have 8GB RAM and are loaded with Windows 10 OS. The pixel density between the 3 models also differs. The LG Gram 17 and LG Gram 16 have a density of 2560x1600 pixels whereas the LG Gram 14 has 1920x1200 pixels. The battery for the LG Gram 17 and LG Gram 16 is the same too, standing at 80W. The LG Gram 14 battery is slightly smaller, standing at 72W. All of these devices also follow the LG Gram design line. All the 3 devices have a sleek look with thin bezels and light bodies.

IMAGE CREDITS: LGGRAM_GLOBAL INSTAGRAM