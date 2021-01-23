LG K42 Features And Price In India: Checkout The Specifications Of This New LG Smartphone

LG K42 is now launched in India and it comes with Android v10 (Q) operating system, four rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery, runs on the MediaTek Helio P22 Chipset and is powered by an Octa-core, 2GHZ, Cortex A53 processor. This latest smartphone from LG also comes with a military-grade MIL-STD-810G certified build that has passed nine different categories of the US Military defence standard testing. These tests include high and low temperatures, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity and a lot more. Continue reading the article to know more about the LG K42 price in India and its specifications.

LG K42 Features

LG K42 price in India is going to be Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Customers will be able to purchase this smartphone from Flipkart starting from 26th January. The colour options will be Gray and Green. Along with these, LG will offer a 2 year extended warranty and a free one-time screen replacement on each purchase that a customer makes. The LG K42 specs are mentioned below:

General Operating System - Android v10 (Q) Sim Slots - Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Model - K42 Launch Date - October 14, 2020 (Unofficial) Brand - LG Sim Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network - 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available Fingerprint Sensor - Yes

Multimedia Audio Jack - 3.5 MM Loudspeaker - Yes

Performance Chipset - MediaTek Helio P22 Graphics - PowerVR GE8320 Processor - Octa-core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Architecture - 64 bit Ram - 3 GB

Design Colours - Black

Display Display Type - IPS LCD Screen Size - 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Bezelless Display - Yes, with waterdrop notch Screen Resolution - 720 x 1600 Pixels Touch Screen - Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Pixel Density - 270 ppi

Storage Internal Memory32 GB Expandable MemoryYes, Upto 256 GB

Camera Camera SetupSingle SettingsExposure compensation, ISO control Camera FeaturesDigital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus Image Resolution4128 x 3096 Pixels Auto FocusYes Shooting ModesContinuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Resolution13 MP Primary Camera, 5 MP, Depth Camera FlashYes, LED Flash Video RecordingYes Front Camera Resolution8 MP Primary Camera

Battery User Replaceable - No Type - Li-ion Usb Type C - Yes Capacity - 4000 mAh

Special Features Other Sensors - Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Fingerprint Sensor - Yes Fingerprint Sensor Position - Rear



