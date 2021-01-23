LG K42 Features And Price In India: Checkout The Specifications Of This New LG Smartphone

Quick links:
LG K42 is now launched in India and it comes with Android v10 (Q) operating system, four rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery, runs on the MediaTek Helio P22 Chipset and is powered by an Octa-core, 2GHZ, Cortex A53 processor. This latest smartphone from LG also comes with a military-grade MIL-STD-810G certified build that has passed nine different categories of the US Military defence standard testing. These tests include high and low temperatures, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity and a lot more. Continue reading the article to know more about the LG K42 price in India and its specifications.
LG K42 price in India is going to be Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Customers will be able to purchase this smartphone from Flipkart starting from 26th January. The colour options will be Gray and Green. Along with these, LG will offer a 2 year extended warranty and a free one-time screen replacement on each purchase that a customer makes. The LG K42 specs are mentioned below:
