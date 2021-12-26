LG patents dual-touchpad and rollable screen laptops, check design here

After releasing its first gaming laptop, LG is now reported to be working on a laptop with dual-touchpads. Until now, users around the world have been familiar with laptops that come with a single touchpad that replaces a physical mouse. However, the Korean technology conglomerate is planning to create a laptop with a rather small keyboard and touchpads located on both sides of it. Keep reading to know more about LG laptops with dual-touchpads.

The update comes from a patent filed by LG that has been found on World Intellectual Property Organisation. It is important to note that the patent dates back to June 2020 and has been published by WIPO on December 24, 2021. The patent was spotted by GizmoChina. IF LG decided to go ahead with the design and manufacture of laptops dual-touchpads, consumers around the world might see them soon. Although, filing a patent does not necessarily mean that a company will develop the product.

LG might be working on a laptop with two touchpads

According to the text written in the patent filed by LG, the design is about a laptop computer that has touchpads on both sides of a keyboard. The patent says that these touchpads can be converted into a numeric keypad (as found on traditional laptops). While the right touchpad can be used as a traditional number pad, the left touchpad could be used as a functional area for controlling volume, playback and other shortcuts. However, the image in the patent does not reveal much information about the rather blank area above the keyboard and below the screen.

Apart from the LG laptop with dual-touchpads, the company has also filed patents for a laptop with a rollable display. While other companies are still struggling to develop a smartphone with a rollable display, LG seems to be working on a laptop whose screen can roll from 13.3" to 17". For such a design implementation, LG might have to fit multiple motors into the display. Additionally, since a laptop screen is measured diagonally, the screen might have to roll two-ways. Until now, the rollable configuration in a device has been limited to extending the screen in one dimension only. Stay tuned for more tech news.