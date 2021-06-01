LG Stops Phone Production, Says Service Support Will Be Provided

LG is known for its innovative technological products, especially its unique range of smartphones. However, as we all know that LG has officially confirmed that its strategic division has decided to exit from the mobile business in early April. Although, we were not sure when the organisation would stop production. However, according to several Korean reports, LG has decided that today (June 1) is the last day of production for smartphones and tablets. So, here is all you need to know about it.

LG stops phone production

LG is a brand that has often been known for its innovation and courage in trying new things with its smartphones. LG was the first-ever brand and is still the only company that provides a Quad-DAC system in their phones, meaning the phone can play the highest levels of audio files and support even the most powerful headphones that cannot run on other smartphones. The recent unique smartphone launched by the organisation was LG Wing, a multi-task smartphone on Oct 28, 2020.

However, the organisation has finally decided to shut down its smartphone production completely after suffering losses for the past half a decade. As per a report by XDA Developers, LG’s mobile division has been continuously reporting losses since quarter 2 of the year 2015 and the division registered a loss of $ 751 million (55,07,08,30,000 INR). But, LG will continue to support existing devices for some time, especially the Premium models that will get three years of software support. Some models will get Android 12 update as well, and the latest premium models like LG Wing are expected to go up to Android 13. After-sale services will also be provided to users for up to 4 years from the date of manufacture of the device.

LG in a public statement in April said - “Current LG phone inventory will continue to be available for sale. LG will provide service support and software updates for customers of existing mobile products for a period of time which will vary by region. LG will work collaboratively with suppliers and business partners throughout the closure of the mobile phone business. Details related to employment will be determined at the local level”.

IMAGE: LG TWITTER