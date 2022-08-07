LG Ultra Tab with Snapdragon 680 SoC and 7.040 mAh battery launched

LG, the Korean tech company, has launched an Android tablet. The tablet is called LG Tab Ultra and it is available in the native market. The tablet comes with a 10.35-inch display, a Snapdragon SoC and a large battery that could easily last for a day. Keep reading to know more about the LG Ultra Tab specifications and price.

LG Ultra Tab specifications

The LG Ultra Tab comes with a 10.35-inch display that has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and is built on a 5:3 aspect ratio. However, the refresh rate is locked at 60Hz. Under the hood, the tablet features a Snapdragon 680 SoC with a maximum clock speed of 2.4 GHz. The chipset is accompanied by 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Out of the box, the LG Ultra Tab runs on Android 12.

On the back panel, the tablet has an 8MP camera sensor and on the front, it has a 5MP sensor. For better multimedia consumption, the tablet comes with four speakers. Hence, watching movies or videos on the tablet should be a decent experience. The tablet also packs a 7,040 mAh battery which supports 25W fast charging. The tablet supports input via a Bluetooth keyboard folio case and a stylus.

For connectivity, the tablet has dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0. USB 2.0 Type-C. Users can also extend the storage with the help of a microSD card. Along with the folio case, the tablet can be used on a tabletop. Further, users can combine it with the keyboard folio case to use it like a laptop and the stylus for note taking.

LG Ultra Tab price

It is important to mention that the tablet has not been launched in India yet. LG has launched the smartphone in its native market for a price of KRW 426,000, which roughly translates to Rs. 26,000. Although, the specifications seem to be good enough for the product to be successful in other markets, including India. However, the company might have to take care of the pricing a little, as the market already has players like Xiaomi selling tables with high-power Snapdragon chipsets.