LG Unveils 27-inch Battery Powered Portable TV Sets With Wheels Ahead Of CES 2022

Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show 2022, several companies are gearing up for launching their latest products. The CES 2022 is being held in the first week of January next year and will set a tone for consumer electronics and technology for the next year. That being said, LG has revealed two products before its event in the CES 2022. These products are two unconventional television sets and will be released next year.

The two television sets are nothing like other products in the market. The name of these television sets is Objet and StandbyMe. Their unique nature is quite evident from the names they come with. While these television sets will be showcased by LG at CES 2022, they are a part of LG's Object Collection of premium, designer appliances for the home and kitchen. The Objet and StandbyMe TVs are made with high-quality materials and focus on personalized use.

LG StandbyMe overview

One of the two LG upcoming TVs, the StandbyMe is a 27" portable television that comes with a stand with wheels. The television set can be moved around according to users needs and can be viewed in any part of a home. For providing a seamless experience to its customers, LG has equipped StandbyMe with a rechargeable battery that allows users to have a truly wireless experience without using wires. Along with the stand, the television set can be oriented and rotated in whatever direction the user wants it to be. Additionally, its height can also be adjusted. As far as features are concerned, the TV features NFC, can do video calling, allows users to attend online lectures and more. The screen also supports touch and gesture inputs.

LG Objet TV overview

While the LG StandbyMe is made for more personal use, the LB Objet TV is a big screen TV that can be covered with a fabric cover. The 4K television has a frame stand, streamlined design and a subtle design. The fabric cover for the television is made by a Danish textile firm called Kvadrat. The LG Objet is made using the advanced OLED Evo technology that is found on other high-end LG television sets. Besides, the TV also has a 4.2 channel speaker, delivering up to 80 watts of sound and an advanced processor. The TV also supports LG's line view mode, wherein only the top third of the display works, and can be used as a clock and date screen. The price and availability of both these TV sets and other LG Smart TVs will be revealed at CES 2022. Stay tuned for more technology news.