MacBook Pro Recent Leaks Suggest November 2021 As Release Date: All That We Know So Far

Apple’s September product launch is expected to release some of the newest gadgets from the American tech giants. The makers will supposedly bring in new iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, upgraded iPad mini, and the brand new redesigned MacBook Pros. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has confirmed this information. His recent report claims that Apple plans to host multiple events in September to release these new products for its users. The users have been curious to know about this Apple launch in September, and they have been searching about it online. Here is all the information on the internet about Apple’s September product launch.

Upcoming MacBook Pro 13 and 16-inch leaks

Gurman’s Power On report has revealed much inside information about the iPhone 13. He claims that the phone will get new additions like camera upgrades focused towards professional users, more advanced displays, and a much smaller notch. He also suggests that the new MacBook Pros featuring mini-LED displays will get an updated design and the new M1X Apple silicon chip. He suggests that these MacBooks will be released along with the current 16-inch MacBook Pro’s second anniversary. This MacBook Pro 16" was released in November of 2019 meaning that the laptop will be released in November 2021.

More about the upcoming MacBook Pro

The tech geeks have picked up valuable information from Apple’s patent, and they say that the new MacBook is going to be loaded with a new input device called the Apple Pencil. These rumours suggest that this Apple Pencil slot is supposed to replace the Apple Touch Bar for good. These leaks mention that the laptops will still have a small touch bar, but this will be optimized for use with the Apple Pencil. Another leak from Apple Analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo’s reports claim that the new MacBook Air design will be very similar to the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch designs, and they are going to carry a mini-LED display. Their additions like new M-series Apple Silicon chips and new MagSafe-compatible magnetic charger are also supposed to be released with these latest MacBooks.

Image Credit: UNSPLASH