Marshall Motif ANC And Minor III Released: Check Pricing And Specifications

Marshall has been a popular brand known for its speakers and amplifiers that deliver an extremely superior sound quality when compared to other competitors in the markets. The British amplifiers and speaker cabinet manufacturers are planning to expand their product roaster by launching a new set of wireless earphones including a Marshall Motif ANC and Marshall Minor III. The launch of these wireless Marshall earphones has been picked up by the tech geeks and they have been trying to learn more about it. To help out these tech enthusiasts, here is a list of specifications and pricing released for Marshall Motif ANC and Marshall Minor III. Read more

Marshall Motif ANC and Minor III launch and pricing

Marshall Motif ANC and Marshall Minor III true wireless stereo have been released for the US markets. The makers released these new products on their official website and are soon going to make these products available to buy from third-party retailers soon. Minor III Price has been set as $130 and the premium TWS earphones, Marshall Motif ANC will cost about $200. Developers are aiming to compete with Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro with the launch of these new wireless earphones in the market.

Marshall Motif ANC and Minor III specifications

Developers managed to load up these products with exciting new features making Motif ANC Marshall’s first TWS earbuds that are loaded with active noise cancellation (ANC). these earphones are a bit expensive than the Minor III because of their premium offerings and an in-canal fit. Marshall Motif ANC and Minor III Release Date has been set as September 30 but the users can place the pre-orders of these products on Marshall’s official website. The listing on their website also gives out some vital information about the Marshall Motif ANC and Minor III specifications. Here are some of the most prominent specs available with the new Marshall earphones.

Marshall Motif ANC Specficiations

Marshall’s first TWS headset with ANC

6mm dynamic drivers

Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity

Three microphones on every earbud

IPX5 certification for water resistance

IPX4 certification for the earphone case

Battery life of 20 hours per charge

App support

Transparency mode

Marshall Minor III Specficiations