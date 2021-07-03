Maruti Suzuki announces nationwide extension of free service & warranty till July 31

Maruti Suzuki India today announced that its valued customers will receive free service, warranty, and extended warranty. Only vehicles whose free service and warranty period expired between March 15 and June 30, 2021 will be eligible for this extension, said reports. These have been extended till July 31, 2021.

Maruti Suzuki announces extension of free service

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said that They have chosen to extend their customers' free services, warranty, and extended warranty until July 31, 2021. This is being done to provide convenience to the consumers, who are experiencing restricted mobility due to the current pandemic. As lockdown eases, clients can now take advantage of these services whenever they choose. He added that their workshops adhere to all government-mandated safety procedures. They also offer a gratis vehicle pick-up and drop-off service for people who are unable to visit the workshops, he noted. He said that they strongly encourage consumers to take advantage of these services in order to keep their vehicles in better condition.

Maruti Suzuki announces warranty upto July 31

On a year-over-year and sequential basis, Maruti Suzuki India's June 2021 sales increased dramatically. As a result, the company sold 147,368 units in June 2021, up from 57,428 units sold in the same month the previous year. In May 2021, the company's total sales were 46,555 units, up from 46,555 units the previous month. After slowing in April and May due to COVID's second wave, sales growth accelerated in June, said reports. Due to the base effect, it grew at a quicker rate year over year.

The company said in a statement, domestic sales of 126,196 units, sales to other OEMs of 4,152 units, and exports of 17,020 units were total sales for the month. With these sales, the Company ended the first quarter of FY 21-22 with a total of 353,614 units sold (297,118 units domestic, 10,977 units to other OEM and exports of 45,519 units), it added. As per the statement, sales in the first quarters of both FY20-21 and FY21-22 were "far from usual" due to "COVID-19-related lockdowns and interruptions," and so "any comparison would be meaningless."

Picture Credit: PTI