Maxima Max Pro Knight With 1.28-inch Display Launched In India; Check Specs And Price

Further re-structuring the smartwatch segment in India, Maxima has launched a new smartwatch – Max Pro Knight. This new unisex watch has an iconic metal body and 44.5 mm round active display with 550 nits brightness. Apart from this, the Max Pro Knight is developed with artificial intelligence (AI)-based voice assistance, Bluetooth calling, SpO2, and heart rate sensors.

“Maxima has built its reputation in the watch manufacturing circle with firm commitments towards reaching out to its customer base while maintaining high production standards and advanced features. With the new range of Max Pro Knight, Maxima will further cater to the demands of fitness seekers, who also eye to make a fashion statement with superior designs of watches. Max Pro knight helps you to stay connected and stay fit” said Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner.

Maxima Max Pro Knight specifications

The Maxima Max Pro Knight comes with a 1.28-inch circular display that supports a maximum brightness of 550 nits. The chassis that houses the display is made from a metal alloy, giving it a premium look and making the device durable. The smartwatch connects with smartphones via Bluetooth v5.0 and supports Bluetooth calling.

Talking about the fitness-monitoring features, the Maxima Max Pro Knight comes with a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor and has more than 30 sports modes. It can also measure the steps taken, distance covered and the calories burnt by the user. When it comes to battery life, the smartwatch claims to deliver up to 15 days of battery life with typical usage and up to five days with Bluetooth calling. The device comes with a magnetic pin charger in the box.

Maxima Max Pro Knight price

With an introductory price of Rs 2,999 the new Max Pro Knight watch comes in three colour variants; rose gold-black, space black and silver. This smartwatch also has in-built games, multiple sports modes and other useful features like a calculator. It is loaded with one-tap silent feature, through which one can press the crown to silence the watch ring for incoming calls.

Max Pro Knight is available on Amazon, one of the world’s largest e-commerce portals. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones and comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty. Stay tuned for more updates related to products launched by Maxima and other tech news.