Maxima Max Pro Turbo With Bluetooth Calling And Voice Assistance Launched; Check Specs

Maxima Watches has further extended its smartwatch range after unveiling the Max Pro Turbo. It is equipped with Siri and Google voice assistant with an active scrolling crown at an incredible introductory price of Rs 2,999. With hi-end features, Max Pro Turbo is strategically priced to delight users and will be available online exclusively on Amazon Fashion.

Talking about the launch of their latest smartwatch, Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima Watches, said, “Maxima is thrilled to get into another online exclusivity with Amazon. Max Pro Turbo is developed with unique points of differentiation. It will be the first watch Made in India with Active Crown Technology and AI Voice assist @Rs2999/- We look forward to a huge response for this cutting edge product on Amazon’’.

Maxima Max Pro Turbo features

Max Pro Turbo is loaded with many user-friendly features such as an AI voice assistant, Bluetooth calling (with a dedicated dialer pad) and an Active scrolling crown for zoom, changing watch faces and scroll through features. The stunning metallic body and 1.69” HD IPS screen shines as bright as 550 nits, making it legible in outdoor conditions on the sunniest of days. Call muting is another distinctive feature that helps users to mute a call rather than disconnect just like a smartphone. By pressing the crown, the watch will go into silent mode.

Max Pro Turbo smartwatch incorporates multiple sports modes and monitors SpO2/heart rate and sleep monitoring. To accent on its snazzy look, Turbo comes in a range of exotic colours like midnight black, gold-black, army green and silver. It also boasts 100+ cloud-based watch faces to get a new look every day. To pair the smartwatch, users have to download an application called Maxima SmartFit. Oddly, the Amazon page of the product mentions that to enable AI Voice Assistant/Bluetooth calling, users have to pair the watch two times - first with the SmartFit application and then with their smartphone Bluetooth menu.

Maxima Max Pro Turbo price

While the Maxima Max Pro Turbo smartwatch is available on Amazon for Rs. 2,999, users can grab additional bank offers to get the watch for an even lower price.

Stay tuned for more updates related to smartwatch launches and other technology news.