Maxima Max Pro X6 launched in India: Check specifications, features and price

Maxima, the popular watch manufacturer in India has launched a new smartwatch called Max Pro X6 on October 29, 2021. The smartwatch comes with a large 1.7" HD display. IP67 water resistance rating and a Realtek chipset. Maxima Max Pro X6 comes in multiple colours variants including Black, Silver, Gold with Peach Strap, Gold with Black Strap and is available for an introductory price of Rs, 3,999 on the company's official website.

Talking about the launch of the revolutionary smartwatch, Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima Watches, says, “we are thrilled to announce the launch of our most advanced smartwatch, The Max Pro X6 with Bluetooth calling function. With regards to the X6, our primary focus was to ensure a great smartwatch with terrific calling functions." He adds "we have also upgraded our software to eliminate all call drop issues for a smooth sailing experience while taking or making calls."

Maxima Max Pro X6 specifications

The Maxima Max Pro X6 comes with a 1.7" HD display inside a 43 x 36mm casing and can shine up to 400 nits. The casing sits on rest with the help of a silicon strap that measures 95 x 120mm. Under the hood, the smartwatch features a Realtek RTL8762D chipset. Users can select from two user interface themes - honeycomb or list style. It connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth v5.0 and is compatible with devices featuring iOS 9.0 or Android 5.0 and above.

The key feature of the smartwatch is the ability to take voice calls from the watch itself. The Maxima Max X6 Pro has an inbuilt microphone and speaker. Additionally, the company says that the audio and microphone receptions on the smartwatch are high-quality. General health tracking features on the smartwatch include an AI sleep monitor, SpO2 monitor and continuous heart rate monitor. All the metrics are displayed with the help of the companion app called Da Fit. Users can expect up to 3 days of battery life on the smartwatch with the calling function enabled and it charges completely in two hours with the magnetic pin charger provided inbox.

Maxima Max Pro X6 price

The Maxima Max Pro X6 is priced at Rs. 6,999. However, as an introductory offer, the watch is available for Rs. 3,999 on the official website for a limited time. At this price point, the smartwatch competes with products from companies like Noise and Crossbeats. Maxima also has two other smartwatches called Max Pro X2 and Max Pro X4, respectively, and are priced at Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 3,299.

Image: maximawatches.com