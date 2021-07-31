Micromax AirFunk 1 and AirFunk 1 Pro launched, company debuts in audio segment

Micromax is looking forward to a strong comeback in India and is extending its product portfolio to audio devices as well. Alongside the Micromax In 2b smartphone, the company has launched two new truly wireless earphones, which are called AirFunk 1 and AirFunk 1 Pro. As the name suggests, the Pro version has slightly better specifications than the other. Keep reading to know more about Micromax AirFunk 1 and AirFunk 1 Pro.

Micromax AirFunk 1 Specifications

The Micromax AirFunk 1 comes with a 9mm dynamic driver that responses between 20Hz and 20KHz of sound. A 3D stereo sound support and high bass configuration must deliver good output on the device. There is a single microphone on both the earbuds, which weigh 4.4gm each. The device supports both AAC and SBC codes and has IP44 water, sweat and dust resistant rating. An unusual feature on the Micromax AirFunk 1 is a voice changer, which allows a user to change voice during a call from male to female or vice versa.

The Micromax AirFunk 1 has touch controls on both the earbuds, which can be used to answer/reject a call, play/pause music or wake up the voice assistant on both Android and iOS devices. The earbuds can be used as monopods as well and can last up to 5 hours on a single charge. Along with the case, the battery life increases to 15 hours, which can be charged using a USB-C cable in 1.2 hours. The device operates on Bluetooth V5.0 and is available in five colours: Black, Purple, Blue, Yellow and White.

Ab intezaar khatam. Aur Masti shuru!

AirFunk 1 is about to change the game, and change your voice!? Available from 18th August on @Flipkart and https://t.co/qraB70IXMn for ₹1,299.#VoiceUltaGamePalta #AbIndiaChaleNonstop pic.twitter.com/SBMzLPi2cT — IN by Micromax (@Micromax__India) July 30, 2021

Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro Specifications

The Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro offer more functionality than AirFunk 1. The AirFunk 1 Pro features Qualcomm clear voice capture (cVc) 8.0, which helps reduce ambient noise and captures a relatively clear voice. To enhance the call quality, AirFunk 1 Pro come with two microphones on each earbud. Additionally, the device also has a QCC 3040 SoC, which enables environmental noise cancellation up to 25db. In terms of sound driver, the device comes with a 13 mm large driver.

As far as the battery life is concerned. Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro offer up to 7 hours of playtime with a single charge. The battery life increases to 32 hours when combined with the charging case, which can charge the earbuds up to four times. Just like the AirFunk 1, the 1 Pro also has touch buttons to play/pause music, answer/reject calls and wake the voice assistant on both Android and iOS devices and an IP44 rating. There are five colour options: Black, Blue, Yellow, Red and White.