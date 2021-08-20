Micromax In Note 1 Pro spotted on Geekbench: Check details about processor, OS and more

Micromax's upcoming In Note 1 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench, and the listing has revealed quite a few details about the smartphone. The Micromax In Note 1 Pro will be launched as the successor to Micromax In Note 1, which was launched in November last year. The Geekbench listing has revealed the name, model number and processor of the smartphone. Find more about Geekbench score and chipset details inside.

Micromax In Note 1 Pro Geekbench listing suggests a Helio G90 SoC

The processor comes with a powerful GPU

According to a Geekbench listing, the Micromax In Note 1 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90 SoC, which is an octa-core processor with six cores clocked at 2.00 GHz and two cores clocked at 2.05 GHz. The processor comes with a powerful GPU called Mali-G76 MC4 and is capable of delivering decent performance in popular online multiplayer gams like BGMI and Fortnite. Additionally, the single-core score of the Micromax In Note 1 Pro has been revealed to be 519, along with a multi-core score of 1673.

The smartphone might be available in multiple storage models

The smartphone will run on Android 10 out of the box and might feature a faster UFS 2.1 storage, which helps to improve the load time of applications. According to the Geekbench listing, the model tested for benchmark scores had 4GB of RAM, which might fall short if the smartphone is gaming-centric. However, there might be another variant that might come with 6GB RAM. Considering the available information, it might be speculated that the smartphone will come with 128GB of storage and a big display.

Other smartphones with similar specifications are priced aggressively

Since the MediaTek Helio G90 is not a new processor, there are a lot of smartphones that have already featured it. In its previous devices, the Helio G90 has been able to score around 220K points in Antutu Benchmark, which is decent. While there is no information about the release date or price of the Micromax In Note 1 Pro yet, the smartphones that ship with this processor are priced around Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000.