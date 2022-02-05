Microsoft announces changes to Developer and Beta channels for testing Windows 11 features

In a recent blog post, Microsoft has provided clarity on its vision for the Developer and Beta channel of Windows Insiders and how the company wants engineers and developers to perceive the changes it will make in near future. The company seems to acknowledge the support and feedback provided by developer's and testers enrolled in its beta channel. However, it also says that in future, it will document only those changes in blog posts that it wants to be discovered by testers.

In a statement on the official blog, Amanda Langowski says that "As part of this ongoing evolution, Insiders will see us learn more heavily on the Dev Channel as a place to incubate new ideas, work on long-lead items, and control the states of individual features" Adding to it, Langowski says that "In some cases, these concepts will never ship, but by experimenting more, we can better refine experiences, and deliver solutions in Windows that truly empower our customers to achieve more."

Changes for Windows developer and beta channels

Microsoft will continue to document new features as they roll out in Insider builds. However, the company also says that it will not document all the variations of features that it might be trying out in the developer builds. "We also recognize that some of our more technical Insiders have discovered that some features are intentionally disabled in the builds we have flighted," Microsoft explains that it is by design. Additionally, the company has also said that it will communicate about features that it is purposefully enabling for Insiders to try out and give feedback.