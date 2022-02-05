Last Updated:

Microsoft Announces Changes To Developer And Beta Channels For Testing Windows 11 Features

Microsoft will continue to document new features as they roll out in Insider builds. However, the company also says that it will not document all variations.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Microsoft announces changes to Developer and Beta channels for testing Windows 11 features

IMAGE: MICROSOFT.COM


In a recent blog post, Microsoft has provided clarity on its vision for the Developer and Beta channel of Windows Insiders and how the company wants engineers and developers to perceive the changes it will make in near future. The company seems to acknowledge the support and feedback provided by developer's and testers enrolled in its beta channel. However, it also says that in future, it will document only those changes in blog posts that it wants to be discovered by testers.

In a statement on the official blogAmanda Langowski says that "As part of this ongoing evolution, Insiders will see us learn more heavily on the Dev Channel as a place to incubate new ideas, work on long-lead items, and control the states of individual features" Adding to it, Langowski says that "In some cases, these concepts will never ship, but by experimenting more, we can better refine experiences, and deliver solutions in Windows that truly empower our customers to achieve more."

Changes for Windows developer and beta channels 

Microsoft will continue to document new features as they roll out in Insider builds. However, the company also says that it will not document all the variations of features that it might be trying out in the developer builds. "We also recognize that some of our more technical Insiders have discovered that some features are intentionally disabled in the builds we have flighted," Microsoft explains that it is by design. Additionally, the company has also said that it will communicate about features that it is purposefully enabling for Insiders to try out and give feedback. 

  • The development channel will be for long-lead work from Microsoft's engineers with features that might never get released. 
  • Builds that are released in the development channel should not be seen and compared with specific public builds as the features included may change, be removed or replaced. 
  • The Beta channel will be used to preview experiences that are closer to what Microsoft intends to provide to regular Windows users. 
  • Changes and features might show up in the Beta Channel first. 
  • The Release Preview Channel will be the best spot for previewing the build that will be released for regular users. 
READ | Windows 11 Android Apps screenshots surface online; likely in early testing phase
READ | Microsoft and AMD partner to release software updates for Windows 11 users, read details
READ | Windows 11 update to be available for more PCs this week; Here's how to download
READ | Microsoft launches Windows 11 update to fix bugs in Snipping Tool, Touch Keyboard & more
READ | Microsoft promises to upgrade Windows 11 performance next year
Tags: Microsoft, Windows 11, Android
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND