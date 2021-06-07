Microsoft Excel Financial Modeling Battle mega Event On June 8; Winner To Get $5,000

The Financial Modeling World Cup is organizing a Microsoft Excel financial modelling battle on June 8, 2021. The battle is called '888 Battle' and it will be a competition among 8 countries, whose representatives would be given 40 minutes to solve a financial problem by creating a model in Microsoft Excel, followed by questions from the judges regarding the same. Keep reading to know more about the Financial Modeling Battle price and judgement criteria.

Microsoft Excel Financial Modeling Battle

Essentially, a financial model is a strategic tool that is created using a spreadsheet. It involves the arrangement of data in a manner that can be used to predict the financial performance of a business. However, it requires an in-depth understanding of software such as Microsoft Excel, and a set hand on all the features and controls in the software. That being said, anyone around the world can register and compete for a grand prize of $5,000.

While the registration for this battle is now closed, Financial Modeling World Cup also hosts open events where a newcomer is also allowed. These battles are held every month in the calendar year, and the motive behind it is to promote the educational realm of financial modelling. It also encourages young talent to explore financial modelling skills and to compete in international exposure.

Financial Modeling Battle Competition and Prize

"The Competition consists of Case Studies (“Case(s)”) consisting of a range of real-life problem-solving questions solvable through the use of Financial Modeling. Each Stage will normally include 2 (two) to 5 (five) Cases, with the possibility of additional Cases or alternative relevant activities." - as stated on the Financial Modeling World Cup Website. The list of annual prizes for the FMWC season winners are as follows:

Financial Modeling World Cup Winner: $5,000.00

Financial Modeling World Cup Runner-Up: $2,000.00

Financial Modeling World Cup 3rd Place: $1,000.00

Financial Modeling World Cup 4th – 7th Place: $500.00

Financial Modeling World Cup 8th – 10th Place: $350.00

In the tweet shared below, Microsoft Excel compares this competition with e-sports, which refers to online competitions in popular video games. It depicts the world's top 8 financial modellers from 8 different countries would be competing on June 8, which also makes up the name of the financial modelling battle as 888 Battle. The event would be available to watch live on the popular streaming platform YouTube.

Financial modeling as an e-sport. Watch eight top financial modelers around the world work their mad #Excel skills on June 8 at 12 PM UTC. Find out more (and check out the merch): https://t.co/GqkmWjSFOo — Microsoft Excel (@msexcel) June 4, 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK