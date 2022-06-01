Microsoft Releases Surface Laptop Go 2 With Intel Core I5 Processor; Check Specifications

Microsoft launched the Surface Laptop Go 2 on June 1, 2022. The laptop comes with Intel Core i5 processors and is available in three different variants. The laptop is available in four different colours, Sage, Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum. The laptop comes as a successor to the Surface Laptop Go. Keep reading to know more about the Surface Laptop Go 2 specifications and price.

Surface Laptop Go 2 specifications

The Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with a 12.4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1536 x 1024 pixels and a peak brightness of 330 nits. Under the hood, the new laptop from Microsoft is powered by an Intel 11th Generation Core i5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. To take care of graphics processing, the laptop s equipped with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics.

On the official blog post, Microsoft says that the Surface Laptop Go 2 has a PixelSense touch display, along with an improved HD camera and dual Studio Mics. The company also mentions that the Surface Laptop Go 2 provides 30% more key travel than MacBook Air. The device weighs 2.48 pounds and is equipped with a lithium-ion battery that lasts for about 13.5 hours, and supports fast charging.

Out of the box, the Microsoft Laptop Go 2 comes with Windows 11 and it also has Microsoft 365 apps preloaded. For connectivity, the laptop has a USB-A port, a USB-C port, a headphone jack and a Surface port for charging. In a nutshell, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is quite similar to the Surface Laptop Go. Those who want to purchase the product can pre-order it from June 1 and the shipping will start on June 7. As of now, the device is not available to purchase in India.

Surface Laptop Go 2 price

The Surface Laptop Go 2 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available at $599.99. Another model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available at $699.99. The top variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for $1099.99. As mentioned earlier, the laptop is available on the Microsoft Store and Best Buy and it will start shipping from June 7, 2022.