Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Release Date, Price, Specifications And Other Details

Microsoft is one of the biggest names in the Personal Computers business. They are among the pioneers and have inspired many companies to follow their path. Microsoft is very prompt in providing new products for its users. The company has a new product that is coming to the market very soon and it is called the Microsoft Surface Duo 2. Many users want to learn more details about this device such as Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Release Date, Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Price in India, and more.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 release date

The Surface Duo 2 has been in development since the second half of 2020, Microsoft hasn’t announced the release date of this product yet. Many believe that this phone will be available for purchase by the end of 2021 or the start of 2022, these are just assumptions and the people will have to wait until Microsoft releases the official release date for this phone.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 price in India

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is a high-end device with a dual-screen and doesn’t come at a reasonable price. The official price for the Surface Duo 2 hasn’t been announced yet, but considering the cost of the Surface Duo being INR 99,999 and compiling the rumors and leaks, many believe that the price of the Surface Duo 2 is expected to be around the price of INR 1.05 Lacs.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Specifications

Microsoft Surface 2 is the flagship smartphone for the company. It is a high-end dual-screen device, with state-of-the-art features. Many believe that the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will come with a hefty price tag and this cost will cover all the features that a user desires. The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 features haven’t been announced yet but there are some that have been leaked by others. Check out the assumed Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Specifications below: