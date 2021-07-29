Microsoft Windows 11 Never To Be Released For These Devices: Here's More Information

Microsoft’s Windows 11 is all set to be released later this year. The makers have already confirmed a set of Windows 11 requirements for its users. This is because of the upgrades that have been added to make the most of this upcoming OS. Some latest information has been confirmed by Microsoft’s Aria Carley about the availability of this software. She confirmed that the users whose device does not match the system requirements will not receive the update. This has been picked up by tech geeks and they have been trying to search for more information about this upcoming OS on the internet. To help them, here is all the information about Microsoft Windows 11 system requirements.

Microsoft Windows 11 will not be offered for some devices

Microsoft’s Aria Carley recently confirmed that devices that will not fulfil the system requirements for the OS will not receive the update this fall. All of this was said during a recent Ask Microsoft Anything session. “Carley added that Microsoft does not want the IT admins and users to constantly be thinking if their device is supported or not. They have confirmed that the device will never be able to run the OS and no upgrades will also make it eligible for the same. This seems a bit difficult because the specifications asked by the makers seem very dominating. This can also be justified by the heavy and latest updates that have been made to the OS. This basically means that Microsoft wants to release the OS only for the devices which will be able to handle it.

Windows 11 requirements

Carly confirmed also said that if the device isn’t compatible then Windows 11 update will never be offered for that particular device. And it will stay inapplicable for the OS. The users can log on to different Windows 11 requirements checker platforms on the internet. This will tell the users if their device is eligible to get the Windows 11 OS. But to help the readers here is also a list of specifications asked by Microsoft. Check out these Windows 11 requirements and check the eligibility of your device right now.