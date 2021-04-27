Mivi Collar Classic Earphones: Price, Specifications And More About The Popular Earphones

Mivi is a popular Indian company that started in the year 2015 and since has managed to gain a lot of popularity amongst the users. The company is currently the talk of the tech community for their Mivi Collar classic wireless earphones. The users have been extremely curious to know about Mivi Collar classic wireless earphones' price and availability. Here’s all the information you need to know about the new Mivi Collar classic wireless earphones.

Mivi Collar Classic Earphones price

Mivi’s latest made in India Bluetooth earphones that go by the name Mivi Collar classic wireless earphones have been released and the users are certainly loving it. The makers of the earphone have managed to add some useful features to their product including the MEMS mic, Bluetooth 5.0, and even the playback of 10 hours with just 10 minutes of charge. There is a special offer on the product only for a limited time. The users can grab one of their Mivi Collar classic wireless earphones by logging on to Flipkart’s official website. This earphone is going to compete with some popular products already available in the market including the Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones which can be bought at a price of â‚¹1299. The users have also been trying to figure out the Mivi Collar classic wireless earphones price recently.

The unique selling point of Mivi Collar classic wireless earphones is its price. Currently, the produce is on sale for a price tag of just â‚¹999. No other wireless earphone has managed to drop the price of the product as low as Mivi has. This is not the original price of the product and will only be available for a limited time period on Flipkart. Apart from the amazing price point of the product, it also has a number of applaudable features in it. The earphone has an in-line 3-button remote that helps the users to control music and calls.

@Mivi_Official Collar Classic's features are outstanding:

→ Made in India (most important)

→ With just 10 mins charge it can give 10 hours playback

→ Classic look

→ Waterproof

→ 24 hours of battery life

→ Under â‚¹1000 ðŸ˜®ðŸ˜®

→ Latest version of bluetooth i e. 5.0

ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — Yunik Chopra (@YunikChopra) April 22, 2021

It also offers a 24 hours playback time and promises 10 hours with just 10 minutes of charge. The buyers will also get three pairs of interchangeable earbuds along with the product. The wireless earphones are also IPX5 rated making them water and sweat resistant. The makers claim that their latest wireless earphones feature deep and powerful bass. They also confirmed Mivi's rich high definition signature sound will be a huge factor in buying this product as it has been fine-tuned for the preference of Indian users and audiophiles.

Promo Image Source: Flipkart Official Website