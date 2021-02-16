Moto E7 Power: Here’s All You Need To Know About This Smartphone Specifications

Moto E7 Power is a powerful smartphone by Motorola. It comes with so many high-quality features. In this post, we are going to learn all about the Moto E7 Power, what are Moto E7 Power features, it’s specifications, release date and more.

Moto E7 Power specifications

Motorola has been a quality brand in the Indian smartphone market for a number of years. In the beginning of 2021, Motorola announced that its planning to release its latest model, the Moto E7 Power, in Feb 19 2021. Below is a list of specifications/benefits you’ll get if you decide to purchase this smartphone. The reason we include this is to help you take an informed decision. Having said that, here’s the list.

Display 6.50-inch.

Processor MediaTek Helio P22.

Front Camera 5MP.

Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP.

RAM 4GB.

Storage 64GB.

Battery Capacity 5000mAh.

OS Android 10.

Moto E7 Power Features

Moto E7 Power is expected to release on Feb 19, 2021 in India. This new model from Motorola will be equipped with HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch and include 64GB internal memory, which you can expand up to 1000GB. Apart from that, This smartphone is expected to come with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Motorola Moto E7 Power is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and come with 4GB of RAM. The Motorola Moto E7 Power is said to run Android 10 and is expected to be powered by a 5000mAh battery. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Motorola Moto E7 Power is expected to pack a 13-megapixel primary camera and a second 2-megapixel camera. It is said to sport a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Motorola Moto E7 Power based on Android 10 and packs 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card up to 1000GB. The Motorola Moto E7 Power tipped to be a dual-SIM smartphone that will accept Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. Connectivity options on the Motorola Moto E7 Power are said to include Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India. Sensors on the phone are said to include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

We hope that we are able to give you a clear overview about the Moto E7 Power specifications. Also, we hope that we helped you to take an informed decision with our explanation about its features. With all these fantastic features, this smartphone from Motorola will definitely be a big hit in the Indian market for sure. We couldn’t wait to see and experience its functionalities!