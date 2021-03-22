Moto Edge S Launch Date In India, Renders And Specs Leaked; Know Details

Motorola is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone with hi-tech features globally. Released in China as Moto Edge S, the global model is called Moto G100 and it comes with various interesting features such as Quad Rear Camera Setup and Dual Selfie Camera setup. The newly announced smartphone will have 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and up to 1 TB expandable memory. So, if you have been wondering about the Moto Edge S launch date in India, price and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Moto Edge S launch date in India

Moto Edge S aka Moto G100 was launched in China in January. Now, the smartphone has been officially announced and it is going to be launched globally on March 25, 2021. According to a render shared by Evan Blass (@evleaks) via Voice, the smartphone is going to come in an Iridescent Ocean colour option, two punch-hole display and a dual selfie camera setup.

Moto Edge S price in India

Motorola Moto G100 aka Moto Edge S price is priced at EUR 479.77 which is approximately Rs 41,600. However, many tech enthusiasts believe that the price of the smartphone is going to be much lower in the Indian market. Users will also be able to connect their smartphone with an external display output using the HDMI cradle.

Moto Edge S Renders and Specifications leaked