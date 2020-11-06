Moto G 5G Price In India; Get To Know All The Details Of Motorola's Latest Smartphone

Motorola used to be one of the biggest phone distributors in India for the longest time until there was a technological shift in the industry and Google’s Android software took over the smartphone market. Motorola disappeared from the scene for a while, but not for long. It made a comeback in partnership with Google, manufacturing android enabled smartphones. One of the most popular lines of smartphones for Motorola has been the Moto G series. The Moto G series is the most affordable smartphone the brand sells with a significant number of features. People have been awaiting the release of Moto G 5G in India.

Moto G price in India

Motorola is all set to launch its 5G smartphone in the Indian market. 5G hasn’t arrived in India yet, but this smartphone will help the users gear up for the near future. The Moto G 5G price in India is assumed to be set at INR 29,490.

Moto G 5G specifications

Even though Motorola’s phone isn’t available for sale in India as of now, the Motorola website has enlisted the specifications for the new phone. Here are the Moto G 5G specifications:

Operating System: Android™ 10 with easy access to the Google apps you use most

Internal Storage: 64GB or 128GB built-in | up to 1TB microSD card expandable

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light, Sensor Hub, Fingerprint reader, E-compass

Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765 5G

Memory (RAM): 4GB or 6GB

Security: Side fingerprint reader | Face Unlock

Battery Size: 5000mAh

Charging: 20W TurboPower™‡

Display Size: 6.7" Full HD+ CinemaVision display

Resolution: FHD+ | 21:9 | (1080 × 2520) | 409ppi

Screen to Body Ratio: Active Area-Touch Panel (AA-TP): 90%

Display Technology: LTPS, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10

Aspect Ratio: 21:9

Display Certifications: Amazon HDR

Rear Camera Hardware: 48MP (f/1.7, 1.6µm) | Quad pixel technology, Macro Vision | 5MP (f/2.2, 1.12µm) | minimum 2cm focus distance Ultra-Wide Angle | 8MP (f/2.2, 1.12µm) | 118° ultra-wide angle and Depth Camera | 2MP (f/2.2, 1.75µm)

Rear Camera Video Software: Macro video, Slow motion video, Timelapse video, Hyperlapse video, Electronic video stabilization, Video HDR, Video snapshot

Front Camera Video Capture: FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps)

Rear Camera Software: Shot optimization, Auto smile capture, Gesture selfie, Smart composition, HDR, Timer, Active photos, Manual mode, Portrait mode, Portrait lighting, Cutout, Macro, Spot color, Cinemagraph, Panorama, Live filter, High-res zoom, RAW photo output, Best shot, Google Lens™ integration, Night Vision

Front Camera Hardware: 16MP (f/2.0, 1.0µm) Ultra-wide Angle | 8MP (f/2.2, 1.12µm)

Rear Camera Video Capture: Rear main camera: UHD (30fps) | FHD (60/30fps) | HD (30fps) Rear ultra-wide angle camera: FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) and Rear macro camera: FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps)

Front Camera Software: Screen flash, Timer, Face beauty, Auto smile capture, Gesture selfie, Active photos, Manual mode, Portrait mode, Spot color, Cinemagraph, Group selfie, Live filter, Night Vision

Front Camera Video Software: Timelapse video, Hyperlapse video, Electronic video stabilization

