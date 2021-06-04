Moto G Stylus 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead Of Launch, Might Come With Snapdragon 480 5G

From what it looks like, the Moto G Stylus 5G is going to be a budget-oriented smartphone with 5G capabilities, which will come along with a stylus. An addition to the 5G lineup of Moto smartphones, Moto G Stylus 5G has been spotted on several ratings and certification sites, including Bluetooth SIG and Geekbench test run, which has revealed more details about features and price. Keep reading the article to know more about Moto G Stylus 5G specification and price.

Moto G Stylus 5G Specification

Performance

The Moto G Stylus 5G could be powered by a new entry-level Qualcomm mobile chipset named Snapdragon 480 5G, coupled with 6GB of RAM. A leaked Geekbench score of 502 for single-core and 1651 for multi-core usage has also come up. The test run also reveals that the new Moto device would run on Android 11. Considering their track record, Moto G Stylus 5G might come with stock Android, which is one of the cleanest and lightest mobile operating systems.

Battery and Optics

As stated earlier, Moto G Stylus 5G has appeared in several certifications which reveal the model number of this smartphone to be XT2131. It might ship with a 5,000 mAh battery along with 10W charging, which is decent considering the entry-level stature of the device. An alleged leak also claims a 48MP primary shooter on the device, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The optic configuration is very much in line with other budget smartphones. However, a large 6.8" LCD display with FHD is rumoured to have a hole-punch design.

Another report suggests that Moto G Stylus 5G would be available in different storage models of 4/6GB of RAM along with 64/128GB of storage. It is codenamed 'Denver' and would be available in the US market soon. A couple of renders have also surfaced online by tipsters, the most promising one from Nils Ahrensmeier. In the image, one can see the large display, along with a punch-hole design and a stylus as well. A quad-camera setup on the back panel, along with a fingerprint scanner with Motorola's logo, like in most Moto smartphones.

Motorola Moto g Stylus 5G (US only), it's the one @OnLeaks released in January and everyone was confused. Has decent Storage (256 GB) pic.twitter.com/LCaZ15vtwM — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) May 30, 2021

