Moto G100 Launch Date: Here Are The Known Specifications And Launch Date Details

Motorola's latest upcoming smartphone is the Moto G100 and it is said that this model is a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge S. The worldwide launch date is March 25 and the main key specifications are the quad rear cameras setup (64MP, 16MP, 2MP cameras and a 3D ToF sensor) and the Snapdragon 870 SoC processor. Continue reading the article to know about the Motorola G100 launch date in India and specifications.

Moto G100 Launch Date in India

The Moto G10 is expected to be launched worldwide on March 25 and as mentioned above, it is expected that this model is a rebranded version of the Edge S but with the model number - XT2125. As of now, not much is known about the exact pricing of this smartphone other than the European pricing, but the specifications have been revealed by tipsters. Here is everything that is known so far: