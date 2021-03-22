Moto G100 Launch Date: Here Are The Known Specifications And Launch Date Details

Motorola's latest upcoming smartphone is the Moto G100 and it is said that this model is a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge S. The worldwide launch date is March 25 and the main key specifications are the quad rear cameras setup (64MP, 16MP, 2MP cameras and a 3D ToF sensor) and the Snapdragon 870 SoC processor. Continue reading the article to know about the Motorola G100 launch date in India and specifications.
Moto G100 Launch Date in India
The Moto G10 is expected to be launched worldwide on March 25 and as mentioned above, it is expected that this model is a rebranded version of the Edge S but with the model number - XT2125. As of now, not much is known about the exact pricing of this smartphone other than the European pricing, but the specifications have been revealed by tipsters. Here is everything that is known so far:
- Display
- An AMOLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate.
- This upcoming smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch display
- It will have two punch-hole cutouts on the top-left corner of the screen.
- Processor
- The Moto G100 is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
- The addition of this processor will make this model the most powerful device in the entire lineup of Motorola.
- Storage
- The smartphone will have a RAM capacity of 12GB and storage of up to 256GB
- There will also be a micoSD card slot that will support cards up to 1TB storage.
- Camera
- The Moto G100 will have two front-facing cameras
- A 16MP and an 8MP
- At the rear side, the smartphone will feature a new quad-camera setup that will have 64MP, 16MP, 2MP cameras along with a 3D ToF sensor.
- Battery
- The battery capacity of this smartphone is going to be 5,000mAh and along with it a 20W fast charging experience.
- Users will also be able to connect their smartphone with an external display output using the HDMI cradle that will come along with the smartphone
- Pricing
- The Motorola Moto G100 is priced at EUR 479.77
- The Indian launch date and exact pricing is still not released.